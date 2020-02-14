KINGSTREE, S.C. — State Rep. Cezar McKnight will hold a legislative update and a Bernie 2020 town hall on Sunday in Kingstree.
The town hall is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Williamsburg Emergency Center at 205 Thurgood Marshall Highway.
McKnight endorsed Sanders along with six other African American members of the South Carolina General Assembly on April 18, 2019.
He represents House District 101 in the General Assembly. The district includes most of Williamsburg County except for a small portion in the northeast. It includes a small portion of southeastern Clarendon County.
McKnight was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2016 and 2018.
