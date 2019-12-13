FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce's Les Echols belted out a better-than-average ho-ho-ho Friday as he stood in the lobby of the Florence Center during the city's annual Celebrity Santa fundraiser.
Echols said the effort was to raise awareness of Hearts for the Homeless and its drive to raise money for Christmas to benefit children in the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter.
As City Center receptionist Lois Hughes reached out to put the touch on someone she knew — which ended up with cash being placed into a gift-wrapped box — Echols said he might just have been a "prop" for the campaign.
"We're hoping to get people to donate new toys, new clothes, or money to shop with to go get toys and clothes to make sure every child in the homeless shelter gets presents," said Florence City Council Member Pat Gibson-Hye Moore.
"We just want to make sure they get a Christmas," Moore said.
The toys will be delivered Christmas Eve by another celebrity Santa, Glynn Willis, who has made such deliveries in the past.
Moore said the goal is to make sure each child in the shelter gets, at least, a couple of presents to open.
"It's hard enough being in a shelter, and it's hard on the parents to have their children there with nothing knowing that Christmas is coming and that their children might not receive a gift because they cannot afford to get them anything," Moore said.
