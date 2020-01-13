FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council declared the week of Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 as Catholic Schools Week.
The proclamation, resolution 2020-2, was unanimously passed Monday afternoon during the city council meeting.
Some St. Anthony Catholic School faculty and students attended the meeting to receive the framed resolution.
“It’s very exciting,” said Kristine Galemmo, headmaster of St. Anthony Catholic School. “I am excited about what’s going on in this school, and for this to be presented to us, I am very proud. I think for us here, the good works that are going on will continue and continue, and to be recognized for that is wonderful for us.”
Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education across the United States to recognize the importance, value and contributions of Catholic education to the community and nation, the resolution said. The theme for the 2020 Catholic Schools Week is "Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed."
The proclamation came about after the school formed a committee to come up with ideas for how they will celebrate Catholic Schools Week, and a teacher had the idea of getting a proclamation. So, Galemmo approached Councilman George Jebaily, who is a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, to find out the steps to have the proclamation made.
“Catholic Schools Week is important for us,” Galemmo said. “Nobody knows that this is going on, so this is one of the ways that we thought we could get it out there in the community.”
This year, Galemmo said she wants to focus on serving others during Catholic Schools Week.
The entire school will collect books for Lighthouse Ministries, and seventh- and eighth-grade students will volunteer at the pantry. All students will participate in making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the Parking Lot Mission. The school also will serve the St. Anthony priest and deacons lunch one day.
“The idea is everything is based on a theme each day, but we don’t want to just bring it inside,” Galemmo said. “We want to bring that theme and extend it to our community.”
In addition to the service projects, students will have dress-up days and activities each day, such as trivia and an "Are You Smarter than Your Teacher?" competition.
Jebaily will come to the school and read the proclamation to the entire school on the Tuesday of Catholic Schools Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.