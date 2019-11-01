FLORENCE, S.C. – Carver Elementary Magnet School students took part Friday morning in the third annual Fun Run.
The Fun Run raises money for playground renovations.
Carver Elementary Magnet School’s 520 students ran a total of 4,160 laps during this year’s Fun Run.
This year, Carver Elementary is raising money for a permanent track. The current track is spray painted on the grass at the back of the playground.
First-grade teacher Karen Munn said the school had a goal to raise $30,000 at this year’s Fun Run for the track.
Munn said the school originally wanted to get a cushioned track made from a rubber material, but because of the cost, the school is looking to create a dirt track.
In the spring, Munn said, she is hoping to start getting estimates for the cost to put down the track and to have a plan in place.
Beth Gunter, a gym teacher at the school, has to spray paint the lines for the track every two to three weeks to make the lines stay so that students can run during recess.
“They’ll be able to run the track any day that they’re out there,” Gunter said.
Gunter said she implements running into her gym classes. Second- through fourth-grade students run a mile in the fall and spring, and kindergarten and first-grade students run a half mile in the fall and spring.
“I’m always trying to motivate my kids to love exercise,” Gunter said.
The Fun Run started in 2017 when Munn’s first-grade class decided they wanted to raise money to improve the playground for all students.
“It’s wonderful to see the enthusiasm that’s still behind this,” Munn said. “It’s nice to see something continue on and carry forward.”
Over the last two years, the Fun Run has raised money to add benches, a ramp and new basketball goals to the playground, among other things.
