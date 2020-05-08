FLORENCE, S.C. — Carver Elementary Magnet School celebrated teachers for the last day of teacher appreciation week Friday.
The Carver Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) hosted a drive-thru with Chic-fil-A, snacks and a mini cake from Sweet Leigh's Cakes and Treats.
Brittany Terrio, president of the PTO, said that under normal circumstances the teachers have a luncheon near the end of the school year. So, the PTO decided to host the drive-thru event to still give teachers a luncheon.
"It was great," Terrio said. "I'm glad that we could. They were so appreciative, and they were so happy to see us, which was nice, too."
Along with Terrio, PTO members Julie LeMaster and Summer Johnson handed out some of the treats for teachers.
During the event, Principal Josie Little, Assistant Principal Mary Smith and curriculum and technology coordinator Tara Hoffmeyer greeted teachers with pom-poms and a sign that said "Carver Loves You."
The Friday event was the first time Little had seen many of the teachers since mid-March.
"It's good to see that they're in good spirits, and it's good to know that they still love their students and they still love Carver," Little said.
Little said the school's being closed since mid-March has presented some challenges.
Little said she likes to have direct contact with her teachers. For the most part the faculty and staff have been keeping in touch with email and having staff meetings with Google Meets.
"And although that is working well, it's more of a challenge to communicate with them in a way that I would like, but we're making it work," Little said.
In addition to giving out meals, the PTO gathered teachers' Amazon wish lists to share with parents so they could give items to teachers if they would like.
