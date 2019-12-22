HEMINGWAY, S.C. – A Hemingway nonprofit has secured a $1,000 donation from a group organized by Bakari Sellers.
Caring & Sharing has received a $1,000 donation from Opportunity Project South Carolina, according to a news release.
Caring & Sharing in Hemingway is a nonprofit organization supplying food and other resources for those in need in Williamsburg County, part of Florence County and Georgetown County for more than 22 years.
“I am humbled to give to the communities that have given so much to me,” Sellers said. “We have to continue to find the resources to support organizations like this who often find themselves overwhelmed throughout the year but particularly during the holiday season.
"Whether it’s to provide school supplies or to support our local food banks in the most food insecure communities in South Carolina, I believe it’s imperative that we all do our part to support the organizations in our communities that are on the front lines of meeting the needs of our neediest families."
Sellers was the the 2014 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor. He also served as a state representative from House District 90, becoming the youngest elected African-American politician in the country in 2006.
He currently works as an analyst on CNN and for the Strom Law Firm in Columbia.
The Opportunity Project South Carolina was founded by Sellers more than a year ago. It aims to close the gaps in quality of life in South Carolina communities in areas including health care, education, civic engagement and technology.
Other $1,000 donations were provided to Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg (CCMO), United Ministries of Clarendon County and Macedonia CME Church in Allendale.
