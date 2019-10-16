HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hundreds of Pee Dee residents will make their way to CareSouth Carolina’s Hartsville office at 1268 S. Fourth St. for the annual “Fall Festival” on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Attendees will enjoy games, food, inflatables, vendors and live music as well as health information and screenings, all of which are free to the public.
There will be plenty of candy for the kids, as well, as part of the “trunk-or-treat” festivities.
The fun starts at 10 a.m. and goes through noon, all on the lawn and in the parking lot of CareSouth Carolina’s Hartsville Medical Center.
In the case of rain, the Fall Festival will be held at the T.B. Thomas Sports Center (701 West Washington Street).
For more information about the event, call 866-498-0399.
CareSouth Carolina’s mission is to provide affordable and quality health care to everyone, regardless of their situation or circumstances.
