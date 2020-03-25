Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * AT 9:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.01 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 12.3 FEET BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 12.5 FEET...FLOODWATERS CONTINUE TO RISE ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE AND EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD WITH WATER NEARING A FEW HOMES. HOMES ALONG EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD BECOME ISOLATED AND RESIDENTS MUST USE BOATS TO EXIT THE NEIGHBORHOOD. &&