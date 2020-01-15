FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees will vote Thursday on the closing of the Florence Career Center to start a partnership with Florence-Darlington Technical College.
The closure of the career center will occur at the end of the 2019-20 school year if approved, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The vote will also approve Superintendent Richard O’Malley moving forward with plans to create Advantage Academy that will move Florence Career Center students to FDTC to take dual enrollment courses.
The Florence Career Center serves students from Wilson High, South Florence High, West Florence High and Timmonsville High Schools, according to the Florence Career Center website.
Juniors and seniors may take courses across a number of disciplines, ranging from auto technology to health science. Several of the programs offer articulation and/or dual credit through FDTC, the website said.
Students may also work toward receiving industry certifications.
The district will also vote on the high school stadium improvements, which will include building stadiums at the three high schools in the district, according to Superintendent Richard O’Malley. The proposed fields would house varsity and junior varsity football, boys’ soccer and girls’ soccer.
Currently, the three high schools play home football games at Memorial Stadium. Boys’ and girls’ soccer games are played at the fields on the high schools’ campuses.
The board will also vote on personnel, financial statements, board meeting minutes and the board meeting schedule for 2020. Items for discussion include policies and Chartwells’ mid-year review.
There is a need for an executive session to discuss personnel and legal matters.
The board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the district board room at 319 S. Dargan Street.
