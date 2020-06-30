FLORENCE, S.C. — CARE House of the Pee Dee’s 9th Annual CAPES for Kids Race is being turned into a virtual event because of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Pee Dee region. CAPES for Kids is CARE House’s annual 5K/10K/Fun Run fundraiser and all proceeds benefit CARE House’s fight against child abuse.
“With the safety of our staff, volunteers, sponsors, and runners in mind, we have decided to move CAPES for Kids to a virtual race,” said Sarah Sweeney, outreach coordinator. “This was an extremely hard decision for us to make, but we are grateful for the support of our community during this time.”
CAPES for Kids was originally scheduled for May 2 and was initially rescheduled to Aug. 22.
“We are still working to make this a great online event for everyone while involving the community in meaningful and engaging ways,” Sweeney said.
Leading up to race day, CARE House will be releasing warm-up videos, playlists, and training videos on its social media outlets for runners training for the race. The costume contest is also going virtual so contestants send in photos of themselves, their families, and their pets in superhero costumes. Contestants can send photos to ssweeney@thecarehouse.com starting July 13. The photos with the most likes on race day will get prizes. All registered runners will receive a race shirt if they register by Aug. 7 and will be entered for drawings for prizes on race day, Aug. 22.
Since CAPES for Kids is a family-friendly event, CARE House wanted to make sure that the children weren’t forgotten for this virtual race. CARE House is teaming up with superheroes for personalized FaceTime or Zoom calls to children. For a donation of $10 per call, a superhero or Disney character of their choice will call a child during the month of August.
“This event is important to CARE House for so many reasons,” Sweeney said. “It is a great way to get the community to learn about who we are and what we do, but we also rely on the donations this fundraiser brings in.” CAPES for Kids still has some sponsor spots available, and though the sponsorship will look different for a virtual event, CARE House plans to highlight supporters in unique ways.
For up-to-date information on CAPES for Kids, follow CAPES for Kids or CARE House of the Pee Dee on Facebook. CARE House of the Pee Dee’s mission is to provide help, hope, and healing to child abuse victims and their families in a nurturing environment through supportive services and prevention. For all CAPES for Kids inquiries or to make a donation, contact Sarah Sweeney at ssweeney@thecarehouse.com.
