FLORENCE, S.C. – At this time, CARE House of the Pee Dee remains open so that the child victims of abuse can receive quality care and treatment.
However, it is taking extra precautions, including:
• Increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of our facility.
• Effective immediately, we are requesting that only one family member or caregiver attend appointments with a child client, unless there is a hardship that would not allow the client to attend appointments otherwise.
• If a client or family member has any sort of sickness, we request that clients reschedule their appointment.
• We are also offering tele-counseling services for children and families who are current therapy clients at the CARE House.
For more information, visit thecarehouse.com.
