FLORENCE, S.C. – Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a car collided with two pedestrians shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.
The crash, which took place on South Dargan Street in front of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, happened when a northbound Buick LaSabre left the right side of the road and collided with two pedestrians at the PDRTA bus stop, according to witnesses.
The car then hit a utility pole on the corner of South Dargan Street and East Elm Street
Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle and one of the pedestrians were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The other pedestrian declined the ambulance but went to the hospital through other means, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the City of Florence Police Department.
The injuries sustained in the accident do not appear to be life threatening at this time, Brandt said.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
