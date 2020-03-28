FLORENCE, S.C. — One of Florence's better attended races has been postponed — a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have made the difficult decision to postpone our CAPES for Kids race," The CARE House of the Pee Dee said through a Facebook posting.
CAPES (Child Abuse Prevention Education & Support) is a fundraiser for the CARE House of the Pee Dee.
The race, run out of Briggs Elementary School on Congaree Drive in Florence, generally draws more than 200 runners who work their way around a 5K or 10K course that snakes through neighborhoods between Wisteria Drive and Cherokee Road.
"CAPES for Kids Run is in memory of a child who died because of child abuse," said Meg Temple, executive director of the CARE House of the Pee Dee, prior to the 2019 race. "She was a Carver Elementary student. The race started because Carver Elementary wanted to remember her."
The race is also one of the more colorful races run every year and, last year, not only included runners in capes but also a costumed Captain America who turned out to cheer on competitors as they crossed the finish line.
The organization said that the event will be rescheduled.
