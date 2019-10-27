JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – A grassroots community effort to have a forum involving all Florence County School District 5 board candidates and candidates for the city of Johnsonville mayoral race and council seats in one place at one time for a “meet and greet” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The event is set in the city’s community center on 304 South Hampton Avenue in Johnsonville. The city and school district elections will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Florence County School District Five seats two and five (at-large) are up for election. Currently those are occupied by Faith Truesdale and Rick Sanders.
Seeking to return to serve on the Johnsonville City Council is incumbent Gary Arthurs. Newcomers seeking a position on council are Dennis Bailey, Barbara Black and Frankie Poston.
Running for mayor is incumbent council member Johnny Hanna against Warren Newcomb. Mayor Steve Dukes is not seeking re-election.
Hanna said he organized the event because he kept hearing people say they did not know who the candidates are in the upcoming election.
The event is an informal meet and greet, he said, adding that the evening is an opportunity to get answers for questions.
"We may have two people or two hundred. I really don't know what to expect," he said. "This is for anybody for who wants to know who is running and wants to listen to what the candidate has to say."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.