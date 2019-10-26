LAKE CITY, S.C. – The final weeks of preparation for art to be submitted for consideration in the 2020 ArtFields in Lake City are at hand.
Submissions, which have been open since Sept. 1, will close Friday. For guidelines, see the event’s website at artfieldssc.org.
In its eighth year, the competition offers art enthusiasts and lovers the opportunity to view selected works by artists in an all-town gallery setting. Lake City is transformed each spring into various indoor and outdoor galleries while artists compete for $145,000 in prizes.
Adult artists of all media who live in the competition's 12 participating Southern states are welcome to apply. Selected artists will be notified in December of their acceptance in the show and competition.
The 2020 ArtFields is set for April 24 through May 2.
