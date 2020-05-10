FLORENCE, S.C. — Teresa McGill Cain and La'Sha McClain are battling to become the Democratic nominee for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 60 seat.
Teresa McGill Cain
Cain works as a career counselor in Florence School District 4 and also works with the Lee County School District First Steps program. She has also worked in banking and restaurant management for several years each.
She is also a minister at her husband's church, Bethlehem Baptist Church in Timmonsville.
Cain holds degrees from the University of Phoenix (management) and Webster University (MBA).
She is a Florence native and graduated from Wilson High School.
Cain and her husband have six children.
Why she's running
"I am from here. I was a single mom for 14 years. Being a single mom, I've seen it all. Done it all. Meaning I've worked as a single mom sometimes for little or nothing. Sometimes I had to struggle a lot of times for babysitters to keep my kids. But I found in that I got a closer relationship with the Lord. ... In doing that, I went back to school. ... I love education. I love learning. I believe that knowledge is power. ... I believe in equality for everybody. I have seen that throughout Florence County there has been a lot of growth but not a lot of growth in a lot of the minority or the rural areas. ... I want to be able to lead and guide."
La'sha McClain
He operates his own retail sales business. McClain also coaches youth football and recreation league sports.
McClain described himself as a native "Lamartian." He said he played several sports at Lamar High School and also played in the Silver Power House band. After graduation, he attended Allen University, a historically black college in Columbia, where he majored in elementary education.
After graduation, he taught school for "a little while." Then he became a parking enforcement officer.
McClain eventually returned home and became a teacher at Butler Elementary School in Hartsville.
He and his wife have five children. His wife works in Hartsville as a teacher.
Why he's running
"What I kept encountering as I came into contact with other people in the community was that they genuinely wanted better but the environment wasn't providing the funds to make it better."
The position
The South Carolina General Assembly is divided into two bodies: the House of Representatives and the Senate. The House of Representatives is constitutionally mandated to have 124 representatives from election districts of roughly equal population. One of the 124 districts, House District 60, includes western Florence and southeastern Darlington counties.
Republican Phillip Lowe was first elected to the seat in 2006. He has served since 2007.
Legislators are paid $10,400 in South Carolina; however, they also receive money per month for in-district expenses that raises that amount to around $30,000.
Plans if elected
Cain spoke about the need for better education and training facilities to create the skills necessary for residents to get better jobs.
She also called for a more equitable distribution of funding between schools.
Cain also emphasized infrastructure improvements and the building of smaller stores like CVS that could serve the rural areas of the district. She also spoke about the need for recreational facilities.
She also talked about the need to increase teacher pay, particularly in rural and minority areas.
McClain said he wants to help fund after-school programs in rural areas, improve the quality of rural education and provide other funding for rural areas.
He said he would like to see the state legalize marijuana to provide additional tax revenue to fund the projects he proposes.
Next steps
The primary election is scheduled for June 9. The winner will take on Lowe in the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.