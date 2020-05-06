HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Byerly Foundation and other organizations are working to save the small businesses in Hartsville affected by the shutdowns initiated to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The foundation approved an initial grant of $150,000 for the All-America City Comeback Business 2020 Campaign. Since the initial funding by the Byerly Foundation, several other organizations including North Industrial Machine and the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce have also contributed to the campaign.
Hartsville became an All-American City in 2016.
The campaign would provide short-term relief to brick-and-mortar businesses within the city limits of Hartsville that are losing revenue because of COVID-19 through a small-business-stabilization forgivable loan program.
The program is designed to benefit businesses with 50 employees or less.
Priority would be given to businesses with 10 or fewer employees with part-time employees being converted into full-time equivalents. Priority would also be given to the most vulnerable business owners.
Eligible applicants include businesses with 50 or fewer employees at the time of application submission, businesses operational in Hartsville for at least one year, businesses with a physical location within the city with a current business license, businesses with hospitality tax paid through February, and businesses with documented or exhibited losses due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
Ineligible applicants are businesses engaged in illegal activities, businesses engaged in multi-level marketing, businesses exclusively residential/home-based, businesses that lobby, businesses that are government entities, businesses that are nonprofit organizations, businesses with past due tax liabilities or tax liens, businesses that are franchises, liquor/ABC stores, national or regional chains, financial institutions, private membership businesses, fraternal organizations, adult-oriented businesses, and religious organizations.
Eligible applicants must demonstrate revenue decreases due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The All-America City Comeback Business Campaign will be facilitated by the city and a committee of local stakeholders including representatives from the Byerly Foundation, the City of Hartsville, the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, Coker University, and a local small business owner.
“Small businesses are the heart of our city," Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington said. "These business owners have always been the first ones to step up and help the City in any way that they possibly can. Their charm is what excites visitors when they come to our town to explore and eventually fall in love with. They are the friendly faces that we pass along the sidewalk or in the aisles of the grocery stores. They are the ones that support our local sports teams and other events. We would not be Hartsville without the life that these businesses give us. The City of Hartsville is very grateful for the Byerly Foundation’s commitment and dedication to serving these businesses and ensuring that they are able to stay in Hartsville for our future generations to also enjoy.”
"The Byerly Foundation has been monitoring community need through a weekly COVID-19 conference call. We are thoroughly impressed with how our community has risen to the healthcare challenge, the difficulties associated with re-imagining our schools and how we've been able to keep essential services up and running," Bob Brown, foundation chair, said. "We will continue to monitor these areas and address areas of need if we can, but we are deeply concerned about our small business community. To that end, we are proud to partner with the city of Hartsville to establish the All American City Comeback Fund to provide assistance to this vital part of the community."
According to its website, the foundation serves as a catalyst for positive change in the Hartsville community by working with public and private interests to improve educational, economic and social outcomes for all citizens.
Applications will be accepted through May 15. This is a rolling application and applicants will be evaluated when received. Awards will be given on a case-by-case basis and will range between $2,500-$5,000. Applications will be available online on May 8th by 8 a.m. at www.hartsvillesc.gov/comeback.
More information on this All America City Comeback 2020 Business Campaign can be found on the city of Hartsville’s website.
Anyone interested in contributing to the fund may contact or email shannon.munoz@hartsvillesc.gov. Donations are tax-deductible and may be made payable to the City of Hartsville. All contributed funds will be distributed directly to the businesses awarded.
