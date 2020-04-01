Businesses hurt but not shocked by order to close

FLORENCE, S.C. — When S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced the closing of all “non-essential” businesses in South Carolina on Tuesday, many in those industries were already preparing for that.
Doug and Tara Smith, owners of The Studio, A Salon, 1381 Celebration Boulevard in Florence, had been preparing their employees since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.
Hair and nail salons and spas are on that list of “non-essentials.”
“We have been preparing for this,” Doug Smith said. “We have been watching federal mandates and also state and local guidelines. We were watching other states and what they were doing.”
He said they were not necessarily watching states like New York but those closer to home with similar numbers of the virus such as North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky.
“We weren’t really surprised by the governor’s announcement,” he said.
When President Trump announced the 15-day social distancing guideline, Smith said, they began “beefing up” their protocol for social distancing and cleaning and sanitizing of work stations.
“We have a responsibility to our employees and to our customers,” Smith said. “We put strict practices and procedures in place for sanitizing. We cleaned surfaces and stations after each client and bathrooms. We cleaned in 30-minute segments.”
He said they began limiting the number of people at the salon when the social distancing order was put in place.
“We limited the number of staff and customers that could be in the salon at the same time,” Smith said.
The staff was split into two shifts. Half came in from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the other half came in from 2 to 8:30 p.m. He said that helped them adhere to policies put in place by the president.
“We kept our clients informed on everything we were doing through social media,” Smith said. “We wanted to make them feel comfortable coming in.”
While the governor has ordered non-essential businesses closed for the next 15 days, Smith said, he is preparing his staff for it to be longer.
He said he thinks it will be extended to 30 days.
For those clients nearing the time for them to come in and have their hair colored or cut, Smith said, he is sending out helpful hints on how to make it through to their next appointment.
My wife and I are creating ‘how-to videos’ on good practices on how to maintain hair.
The Studio has 8 staff members and has been open about 9 years.
Smith said he has also been encouraging his staff for about the past two weeks to prepare financially for this closing. He said it is part of their business culture to help the staff have strong career paths and personal financial plans.
He said he has recommended to his staff that they hold off on big purchases until they better understand this situation.
Smith said he has been looking into unemployment options, paycheck to paycheck policies and the coronavirus stimulus package for help for his business and employees. He said they are having a company meeting on Thursday to discuss options.
Katrina Judge-Woods opened k.Niccole The Salon, 166 W. Evans St., on March 4.
“As a new business owner, I’m not intimidated (by the order to close), but it has me on edge,” Judge-Woods said.
Judge-Woods said that as a new business she was expecting to serve the community in one way and now she has to close and re-evaluate.
“I still have overhead, bills to pay,” she said. “I am strategizing on how to do this.”
Judge-Woods said she is confident that things will get back to normal but it will be a “new normal.”
She said downtown Florence was a thriving place to work before the closure, and it will be again.
“I know that business will go back to normal, but I don’t know what that is,” Judge-Woods said. “I haven’t been in business that long to find out.”
She said business had already begun to slow down as some elderly clients were beginning to postpone appointments due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Judge-Woods said she was already practicing social distancing as she worked on only one customer at a time.
She said right now she waiting to see what will happen and hoping she can take advantage of some of the benefits being offered by the government.
“I hope I have enough for one more week of pay,” she said.
She has three employees beside herself.
She said she is looking at this time of closure as a chance to plan new strategy and regroup.
“I came into this business running at 50 miles an hour,” she said. “When we reopen I will reintroduce myself to the community. I want to make sure I can give West Evans Street everything it deserves.”
Judge-Woods said she will be coming up with new things to offer customers when she opens back up.
“Whatever our new normal will be we have to embrace it,” she said.
The Mailroom Barber Co. in Florence closed prior to the order to do so by the governor.
“We weren’t so shocked at the closure seeing what was going on in surrounding states such as North Carolina and Georgia,” said Robert Watkins, founder of The Mailroom Barber Co. with two locations in Florence — 116 S. Irby St. and 2519-B W. Palmetto St.
What is concerning Watkins is that there is no end date.
“We have been closed for two week,” Watkins said. “Plans now are to close indefinitely.”
The business just opened the West Florence location and one in Taylors and remodeled the one downtown.
“My main concern is my staff,” Watkins said.
Watkins said they have a manufacturing side of their business and will have a source of income. On the other hand, Watkins said, stylists and barbers don’t get paid if they don’t have clients. He said they are in the same situation as restaurant staff.
He said his staff will be able to apply for assistance, including unemployment if they choose.
“We are not laying anyone off,” he said.
Another concern is for their clients who are used to getting haircuts and other services regularly every four to six weeks. He wants to be open for them, provide the quality of service they deserve and are accustomed to having.
Watkins said he thinks what small businesses need is that when they reopen people come back quickly and support them. But he is concerned as to what people spend their money on when the do get back to work, some after having been without a paycheck for awhile.
