FLORENCE, S.C. – The Building Bridges Diversity and Leadership Summit, scheduled for Monday in Florence, has been postponed by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce because of preventative measures regarding the coronavirus.
The summit had been scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus in Florence.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this creates on such short notice,” said Les Echols, the chamber’s director of community and minority enterprise. “The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce wants to keep the health and safety of our participants, community and attendees first.”
