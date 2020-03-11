FLORENCE, S.C. — The annual Building Bridges Leadership and Diversity Summit, hosted by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and Honda of South Carolina Mfg. Inc., will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
It will be held at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus in Florence.
For the first time in the program’s history it will feature multiple breakout sessions, said Les Echols, director of community and minority enterprise with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
The event has been taking place for more than 20 years, but this is the fifth year of the one-day summit, Echols said.
This year’s event will feature a daylong group experience in racial and cultural diversity and competence, Echols said.
The Keynote speaker will be Darrin Goss, president and chief executive officer of the Coastal Community Foundation. He will talk about the impact of an inclusive economy in the business community across the state of South Carolina.
“We are excited to be growing this event in scale as well as developing additional components,” Echols said.
Topics of discussion will include racial and cultural sensitivity issues and women in the workplace.
This year’s format will allow for more in-depth discussions with multiple plenary sessions as well as four scheduled breakout sessions.
In addition to the keynote speaker, Maggie Wallace Glover will speak on “Leave Your Baggage (and Bias) at the Door,” followed by Dr. Louis Venters, Francis Marion University, “Recognizing Equity and Inclusion as the Norm,” and in the afternoon, Teresa Ramey, vice president of Francis Marion University, will present “The Inclusive Mindset.”
There will be breakout sessions on “Cultural Sensitivity in the Workplace,” a women’s panel on “Breaking Barriers for Success,” “Who are the People in Your Neighborhood? Building Unity in Communities,” and “Inclusion as a Corporate Priority.” There will be networking opportunities.
“The mission of Building Bridges is to enable our community to address diversity issues by a process of changing attitudes and hearts through education and issue awareness,” Echols said.
Tickets are $30 for individuals or $25 each for groups of five or more from the same program. Lunch is included.
SiMT is at 1951 Pisgah Road in Florence.
Register online at flochamber.com or get more information by calling 843-665-0515.
