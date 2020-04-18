FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II is on a mission to make sure that Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, City Councilwoman Octavia Williams-Blake, and City Manager Drew Griffin are thanked before their service to the city ends.
Brand requests that the city extend its thanks before Wukela, Williams-Blake, and Griffin depart from their roles.
"We don't thank people in our community who do a good job enough and when we do thank them, we thank them a long time afterward or we may not thank them at all," Brand said. "A lot of times we have people pass away in our community, not that any of these three people are going to pass away soon, but the idea is if you see these three people around town before they leave, make sure you thank them."
Wukela announced in mid-October that he would not be seeking a fourth term as the city's mayor.
"Stephen and I had a rough go of it at first," Brand said. "He was a Roberts Rules [of Order] man. I was not. He's a very good attorney, I've learned."
Their initial differences were also likely spurred by allegiances to different political parties. Brand is the only Republican member of the city council and Wukela is a Democrat — he endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic primary season — from a family of Democrats. But gradually, each has learned that the other has the best interests of the city at heart and it's very rare that national political differences come into play in the actions or potential actions of the city council. The jokes between them about their national parties are a frequent part of the city council meetings.
Brand later added that the two talk nearly every day.
Brand called Wukela a consensus builder, someone who can bring all of the members of the council together despite different beliefs and perspectives, to approve most items before it unanimously.
"We don't have very many votes that aren't unanimous," Brand said. "That's pretty unusual. Even though you have some splits in there with different people, by the time it's all coordinated, he's talked to everyone, and gotten it unanimous before the meetings and I think that's a big deal."
Brand also credited Dr. Eddie Floyd, state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman, Dr. Fred Carter, and Haig Porter for helping Wukela learn the importance of building a consensus.
"He's done that and he's done that extremely well," Brand said. "And that's hard for a Republican to say about a Democrat but it's true."
Williams-Blake confirmed in late October that she would not be seeking a fourth term as a member of the city council.
Brand told the Morning News Thursday afternoon that he will always associate Williams-Blake with the city's successful effort to impose a smoking ban inside restaurants within the city.
"That's what she is really known for, the smoking — not that she smoked, but that she tried to stop the smoking in restaurants and private places," Brand said.
Brand said he was initially against the ban but after listening to Williams-Blake on the issue, he found that her arguments for the ordinance made sense.
Brand was a co-sponsor of a more restrictive smoking ban that the council voted down by a 4-3 vote in November 2009. A less restrictive ban was passed by the council on May 9, 2011.
"I tell you, you go into a restaurant today, and it is so nice," Brand said. "That was something that I really disagreed with her on but I'm glad we came to support that."
Griffin has not announced a firm date of departure, but Brand indicated Thursday that Griffin's departure from the city could happen during the fall or late summer.
Brand said Griffin had been with the city for a number of years, having previously worked for the city of Johnsonville.
"He's got such experience..." Brand said. "He's a go person. If there's a way he can figure out how to do something, he's not going to say no. He's going to say we can't do it this way but we can do it this way. That's what's made our city really move forward in the last five, 10, 12 years."
He added that the council was blessed to have been smart enough to hire Griffin as the city manager.
"He's a quality man and he's done a great job," Brand said. "And in a few months, he won't be with us anymore. So. it's real important that when you see him when things get going again [after the COVID-19 shutdowns are lifted] that you thank him."
Brand added that he gave Griffin a lot of credit for making the city of Florence one the better places to live in the state and bringing excitement and investors to South Carolina's Magic City and its redeveloping downtown. He also credited Griffin for surrounding himself with the best people.
Brand requested that city residents "go out of their way" to thank Griffin for his service.
