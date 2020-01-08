FLORENCE, S.C. -- Residents of a Florence mobile home park Wednesday afternoon stood strong against a fast-moving brush fire and, in doing so, likely saved several of their homes.
A debris burn west of Don's Mobile Home Park off East National Cemetery Road ran quickly across an open field and into the mobile home park, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung as his firefighters and mutual aid from Howe Springs firefighters worked to finish off the fire.
Scorched earth from the fire spread up to some mobile homes and into grass between them, but didn't reach the vinyl underskirt of the mobile homes, DeLung said.
"Me and my husband, we saw them burning stuff and said 'It's too windy out here' and the next minute you know the lady who lives back here, she came knocking on the door saying she needed help and it was already engulfed over here," said Judith Moon.
"Then the neighbors came across here and started stomping out and helping everybody." she said of a group of about five neighbors who stood agains the fire. "Whoever was home was helping."
Some neighbors used hoses, some used buckets and some just stomped on the fire as it burned toward the homes.
DeLung said that by the time his firefighters arrived on scene the fire had been pushed back into the field and all his department had to do was make sure it was truly out.
DeLung said the situation has been turned over to South Carolina Forestry Commission law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.