DARLINGTON, S.C. – A Brunson-Dargan Elementary School third-grader read his way to the Palmetto Bowl.
At a ceremony held Monday afternoon in the school's cafeteria, the South Carolina Department of Education and the Darlington County School District announced that Tristan Flynn had won the "Read Your Way into the Big Game" contest.
The annual contest between elementary school fans of the state's two Power Five conference teams, the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks, features students competing to read to win a grand prize of tickets to the annual rivalry football game between the schools.
One fan of the Gamecocks and one fan of the Tigers are selected to receive four tickets to the game, a pregame sideline pass and a radio interview on the pregame show for their team.
Flynn also received a letter from Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.
The announcement was held shortly after 1:45 p.m. and was a complete surprise to the third-grader. After it was announced, he covered his mouth with both hands and stood in shock.
Flynn again covered his mouth in shock as he made his way to the stage, where he was greeted by South Carolina's Cocky, who had ridden in to congratulate Flynn.
Flynn said he read 10 or 11 books in the contest, his favorite being a book about monster trucks.
He also said he does not have a favorite Gamecock football player but added that he liked them all.
Tim Newman said it also meant a lot for a student at the school to be selected.
A Clemson fan – Newman had a Tiger paw tie clip – Newman said he would support anything, even the Gamecocks, if it meant a Darlington County student or teacher was being recognized for their hard work.
Cocky put his mouth around Newman's head during the ceremony.
The ceremony was also special, as this is the last school year for Brunson-Dargan Elementary School. Next year, it will be combined with Cain Elementary School to form a K-5 school in Darlington.
Currently, Brunson-Dargan serves third through fifth grades, and Cain serves kindergarten through second grades.
