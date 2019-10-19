FLORENCE, S.C. — The City Center Farmers Market celebrated National Farm to School Month on Saturday with students and teachers from Briggs Elementary, which has a farm on site.
"We're celebrate Farm to School Month, and in particular the farm-to-school efforts at Florence One Schools," said Jennie Peze with the market.
Briggs teachers and students brought with them farm-themed hats and jewelry to sell, an observation beehive, pumpkins, honey to taste and student art work to display.
Chartwells, Florence One Schools' new food vendor, was on hand handing out samples of squash, one of the foods that students will be eating on the lunch menu.
The Briggs offerings were in addition to what is normally available at the market from vendors, Adam Silverman cooking up breakfast burritos fresh on site or from the anchor tenant, Maypop Farms.
Peze said the current plan for the market was to have it in its new home — at the intersection of Sanborn and Front streets — in about a month.
