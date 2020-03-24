FLORENCE, S.C. — A man who was shot by State Constable Christopher Bachochin during a 2018 traffic stop has filed suit against the city of Florence and Bachochin.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Brandon Fludd by S.C. Rep. Justin T. Bamberg and Darlington attorney Robert Stucks on Monday.
The shooting happened on March 24, 2018. The events leading up to the shooting began when a Florence city police officer, with whom Bachochin was riding, initiated a traffic stop on Fludd for allegedly driving left of the center of the road.
No charges were filed on the allegation of crossing the center line, according to available records of the South Carolina Judicial Department.
"Plaintiff [Fludd] attempted to comply with officer commands and requests, however he refused to step out of the vehicle when asked," the complaint says. "After some delay, Plaintiff [Fludd] put his vehicle in reverse, accidentally hitting an unoccupied patrol vehicle. Plaintiff [Fludd] then attempted to drive off."
According to Florence Police Department body and dash-cam video of the traffic stop, after the officers made contact with Fludd, he refused to exit his vehicle and then began backing up away from the officers. Bachochin fired several shots at Fludd as he left the scene.
Fludd was charged with at least one count of failure to stop for a blue light. That case is still pending, according to records of the South Carolina Judicial Department.
The suit alleges that no one, including Bachochin, was in the path of the vehicle or in harm's way when Fludd began to back away.
Bamberg said there was "zero reason" for Bachochin to shoot at the car. He said his law firm had been asking a question from the beginning of its contact with Fludd about why Bachochin was the only one to fire.
This is contradicted by a memorandum from the attorney general's office that argued Bachochin probably would be entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution under the state's stand-your-ground law.
The decision on whether to charge Bachochin for the shooting was made by the attorney general's office at the request of 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. "Ed" Clements III, who cited a conflict of interest.
The memorandum says that Fludd nearly hit two officers involved in the traffic stop and that Bachochin’s actions were objectively reasonable to protect himself and other officers from the danger posed by the car.
The complaint indicates that Bachochin told the State Law Enforcement Division that he was "briefly struck" by the vehicle on his knee.
"The vehicle did not strike Defendant Bachochin, and the body camera videos available clearly show Defendant Bachochin reach out towards the vehicle, touch it with his hand, and then backup prior to his beginning to shoot the vehicle multiple times," the complaint continues.
Fludd allegedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds from the shooting, including chest, shoulder, knee and forearm wounds. This allegedly caused damages in excess of $100,000.
Bamberg said Fludd's forearm was shattered and said he still has a bullet in his body.
The lawsuit alleges that the city — under the doctrine of respondeat superior, let the master, the person or entity responsible for supervision, be responsible for the actions of their agents — and Bachochin were grossly negligent in their conduct.
The lawsuit alleges that the doctrine of respondeat superior applies because Bachochin was acting with authorization from the city.
Bamberg added that if the city was going to permit constables to ride along, it needed to make sure that the constables were following the law and ensuring the rights of citizens.
The complaint also alleges that Bachochin violated Fludd's rights to not be unreasonably seized by an agent of the government as codified in the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution.
Bamberg said the law was well settled in this area. He said a police officer can't just shoot at a car whenever the officer wants to.
The law indicates that officers have to believe their lives or the lives of others to be in imminent danger to deploy potentially lethal force.
Bamberg said law enforcement is a tough and dangerous job, but that did not mean that officers could do whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted.
Florence City Manager Drew Griffin declined to comment on the suit, as the city has not yet been served with a copy of it.
