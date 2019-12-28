DARLINGTON, S.C. – Florence City Councilman Glynn Willis fought back tears the first time he saw a copy of a book celebrating the history of the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative.
Willis, along with the rest of the city council, was presented a copy of the book at the December meeting of the city council.
His father, J.C. Willis, was in the book, Willis said.
"He was mayor of Chesterfield at one time," Willis continued while displaying the page at the meeting. "When I saw this initially, it sure brought tears to my eyes."
The book was created by the cooperative to celebrate its 80th anniversary. It was the idea of chief executive officer Michael Fuller to create a book to celebrate the cooperative's 80th anniversary with a book. Then to present copies of the book to members, those in the book, and members of the various municipal and county councils in the areas where it provides power.
Fuller took over as CEO after the death of Brian Kelly, the namesake of BK's Playground next to the Pearl Moore Gym in Florence.
However, records indicate that electric power came to the Palmetto State years earlier. Charleston, according to the book, received electric power in 1884 with Sumter and Columbia following afterward.
In the Pee Dee, Darlington, seven years later in May 1891, received electric power. Hartsville soon followed in 1899 and Marion in 1902. Florence, which was formed later than the other towns in the Pee Dee, received electricity in 1904.
The electrification of the Pee Dee illustrated a divide between the residents of urban and rural parts of the region.
Some municipalities recognized this divide and elected to form their own electric systems. However, these systems struggled with replacing needed equipment, and most eventually sold to investor-owned utilities such as Carolina Gas and Electric, Palmetto Power and Light Company and the Yadkin River Power Company.
These companies were merged into Carolina Power and Light in 1926. Carolina Power and Light eventually became Progress Energy, and later, after a merger, a part of Duke Energy.
Still, the rural-urban divide remained.
Unless a person's home or farm was located near a city's limits, there was no way to receive electricity because it wasn't – and isn't – economical for a company to build miles of line to serve only a few customers.
The administration of Franklin Roosevelt sought to change the tide of the divide by creating the Rural Electrification Administration by executive order in 1935. Eventually, the administration developed into a loan-giving organization that helped those in rural America develop electric cooperatives owned by the customers themselves.
That's why even today Pee Dee Electric Cooperative refers to its customers as members.
Work in South Carolina began soon afterward but was fraught with roadblocks, including a lack of trained manpower. Still, Aiken was the first area to form a cooperative that began providing power in 1938.
In the Pee Dee, a meeting was held on Dec. 7, 1939, in Darlington – two years before the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor – to organize a cooperative for the region.
That meeting represents the birth of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative. A nine-member board, including two women, was created at that meeting. Two days later, the board selected Pee Dee Electric Cooperative as a name.
The book says that seven days later, 95 members had joined the cooperative.
By the 1940s, 22 electric cooperatives had taken shape in the state. Later, this number was reduced to 20 after two mergers, one of which saw Marion Electric join the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative in the 1960s.
The cooperative has had three major headquarters since it was founded in 1939: a former barbershop in Darlington, a specially constructed office in Darlington and its current location on McIver Road.
The cooperative also hosts yearly member meetings at the Florence Center.
Pee Dee Electric Cooperative currently serves 30,000 members with more than 2,800 miles of line in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee and Marion counties.
It is a member of the Touchstone Energy group, which serves electric cooperatives in 46 states.
The cooperative currently receives its power from Santee Cooper.
