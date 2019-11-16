FLORENCE, S.C. — Black Jack Harley-Davidson hosted its sixth annual chili cook-off to benefit the Special Olympics on Saturday morning.
The smells associated with chili – cooking meat, onions and other vegetables – joined the smells of a Harley dealership – oil, leather and metal – at the cook-off.
Anita Painter was one of the cook-off contestants.
She said she had participated before and was making some "West Virginia" chili for those visiting the shop to enjoy some chili on a cold and rainy Saturday.
The judges of the cook-off were from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The first Special Olympics were held on July 20, 1968, in Chicago’s Soldier Field. Through the work of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, a sister of President John F. Kennedy and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, the organization was gradually built in the 1960s.
The Kennedys had a sister, Rosemary, who suffered with mental disabilities.
Special Olympics South Carolina is the largest organization in the state for persons with intellectual or physical disabilities. The organization divides the Palmetto State into 16 areas. Florence County is grouped with Dillon and Marion counties in Area 1.
Black Jack Harley-Davidson is a family-owned, full service dealership near Florence off S.C. 327.
Harley-Davidson was founded in 1903 in Milwaukee. It survived the Great Depression and is known throughout the world for its motorcycles.
