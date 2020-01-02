FLORENCE, S.C. – Bill Bridges is the new director of the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation.
The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation is recognized for facilitating donors’ philanthropic desires for the betterment of seven counties in the Pee Dee.
“’For Good. For Ever’ is a slogan we use to help folks understand they make a gift that will outlast their lifetime,” the Rev. Mary M. Finklea, chair of the foundation's board, said in a release announcing the appointment. “This is a pivotal time for the community to engage with the foundation.
"Sarah Shelley, who elected to resign after eight years of hard work, has established firm footing and done the ground work to help us spring into the next season. Thanks to strong internal leadership, excellent board members and outstanding community leaders with vision, our corpus has reached the significant milestone of $10 million.”
Bridges, a leader in the Florence community, is a Furman University graduate with years of investment and business development experience.
“I am thrilled to be chosen to lead a highly regarded foundation as we seek to make the mission of the foundation more widely known,” Bridges said in the release. “Our work can make a significant difference in the lives of our neighbors throughout the Pee Dee.
"With the help and support of those within seven counties in our Eastern Carolina region, we will expand our philanthropic base and change lives for the better.”
The Foundation equips and facilitates donors to do good that lasts, Finklea said.
“Our work makes a world of difference for our neighbors right here in the Pee Dee,” she said.
If you are interested in starting a fund of $1,000 or more or would like to learn more about the foundation, contact the ECCF at 843-667-1131 or visit easterncarolinacf.org.
