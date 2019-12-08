FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Lions Club's 36th annual Toy Run stretched four minutes from Santa and Mrs. Claus on point to Florence police who brought up the rear Sunday as the ride passed through Florence.
This year the ride had a new home at Black Jack Harley-Davidson from which the riders hit S.C. 327 on their way to Old Marion Highway, Irby Street and Palmetto Street out to the Florence Fairgrounds.
"They're going to ride out to the fairgrounds, have a meal, an auction and some door prizes," said Peggy Hudson with the Lions. "We're going to have a good time."
The cost to ride in the annual event is either $20 or a toy of equal or greater value – both are welcomed by the club.
"It's our only fundraiser of the year," Hudson said. "Then we distribute the money out and the toys."
The money funds several of the club's projects.
"Like the Foster Closet, Salvation Army, Good Fellows where we deliver food to needy people for Christmas so they can have a Christmas dinner," Hudson said.
The toys will be sent to Darlington and Marion fire departments that help families in need during the holidays. Lighthouse Ministries will get toys as well, Hudson said. The organization vets those who receive the club's assistance during the holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.