FLORENCE, S.C. – A potential endorsement from U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina has thrust former Vice President Joe Biden back into the betting markets' favored position to win the South Carolina Democratic primary.
Clyburn – who represents Congressional District 6, which includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County, among other counties – is expected to make an endorsement announcement Wednesday morning.
Expectations that Biden will receive the endorsement have moved the former vice president to a 64.1% chance of winning the South Carolina, according to the website Election Betting Odds, which uses odds from PredictIt to predict the outcome of races across the nation.
Before Clyburn's conversations Sunday with ABC and NBC, the betting markets started to move Saturday in Biden's favor. Betting markets often move hours before an announcement is made.
Biden had a 36.5% chance of winning the primary before the markets started to move in his favor.
As Biden's chance of winning the primary have risen, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has seen his chances fall. His chances of winning peaked at 54.5% early Saturday and have fallen to 33.8%, the lowest chance of winning the primary Sanders has had since Feb. 17.
Biden and Sanders have traded places as the favorite five times since Feb. 9, including three times since Feb. 18. However, the favorite has never been higher than Sanders' 54.5% chance of winning until Biden's move Sunday and Monday.
Biden’s chances of winning the South Carolina primary dropped steadily in mid-January – his highest chance of winning came on Jan. 15 at 77.1% – and leveled off around Feb. 9 until their recent rise.
Sanders’ chances to win had been steadily increasing since late January until they leveled off around Feb. 6-10.
If not Biden, then who?
Biden told MSNBC after the most recent Democratic debate that he felt he was going to receive Clyburn's endorsement but did not know for sure.
Some political commentators, including S.C. Sen. Marlon Kimpson, have also used "deductive reasoning" to predict that Clyburn would endorse Biden.
Former Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Bakari Sellers also said Clyburn had "tacitly endorsed" Biden.
However, Clyburn does have family members involved with several other campaigns. His grandson, Walter Clyburn Reed, is involved with the campaign of "Mayor Pete" Buttigieg, and his daughter, the mother of Walter Clyburn Reed, has partnered with the wife of businessman Tom Steyer in a nonprofit organization, and the Steyer campaign is renting business space from Jennifer Clyburn Reed.
Impact of a Clyburn endorsement
As the betting market movement shows, it's hard to overestimate the meaning of an endorsement by Clyburn.
In 2016, Clyburn declined to endorse former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton until a week ahead of the South Carolina primary, strengthening her "firewall" of African-American voters in the state. Clinton went on to win that primary and several other Super Tuesday primaries, stopping Sanders' momentum for the nomination.
In 2008, Clyburn did not endorse either Barack Obama or Clinton before the South Carolina primary, which Obama went on to win. The refusal to endorse Clinton reportedly earned Clyburn an angry phone call from former President Bill Clinton on his wife's behalf after the primary.
Such an endorsement would be particularly beneficial to Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa, fifth in New Hampshire and a distant second in Nevada. He needs a win in South Carolina to strengthen his campaign ahead of Super Tuesday.
Biden called South Carolina his "firewall" in a Feb. 2 interview. However, he now denies that the state is a firewall but has indicated he believes he will win the state.
Moderate in-fighting strengthens Sanders' chances
A strengthening of the Biden campaign probably would come at the expense of former New York City Michael Bloomberg, Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. They are candidates seen as moderates compared to the left-leaning Sanders, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Steyer.
A leaked memo from the Bloomberg campaign indicates that if all four of the moderates remain in the race, Sanders will amass a delegate lead that will be insurmountable after Super Tuesday.
The staff of Klobuchar, who has the lowest chance of winning the nomination of any of the four, sent out a memo on Monday afternoon saying the campaign would continue to exceed expectations on Super Tuesday and beyond.
Election Betting Odds, using numbers from PredictIt and Betfair, indicate that Sanders has a 52.5% chance of winning the nomination. Eli Dourado's Primary Guide indicates that Sanders has a 52.5% chance of winning the nomination, up slightly since the Clyburn announcement.
Bloomberg is second on both sites with around a 19% chance. Biden is third at just below at around an 8% chance and Buttigieg is fourth with around a 6% chance to win the nomination.
Trump is still favored to be reelected
The chances of presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump winning reelection have steadily climbed since November almost inline with Sanders' chances of winning the Democratic nomination. Trump would be favored to win over Sanders, Bloomberg, Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar. Numbers from BetOnline via Odds Shark.
