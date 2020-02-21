FLORENCE, S.C. — A member of "the Squad" and two members of the Biden campaign are expected to visit the Pee Dee this weekend.
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, co-chair of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign, is expected to help kick off a canvassing event at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Warren field office at 1719 South Irby St., Suite D.
Pressley represents Massachusett's Congressional District Seven. She was elected to the House in 2018. Prior to her election to the House, Pressley served as a member of the Boston City Council from 2010 until her election and she also worked for Joseph P. Kennedy II and John Kerry.
She and three other newly elected congresswomen were nicknamed the Squad by President Donald Trump.
Pressley endorsed Warren in November 2019.
The campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden will also be making several stops on his "Soul of the Nation" bus tour.
Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and senior adviser Symone Sanders are scheduled to make stops in Dillon and Florence on Saturday.
They will appear at a meet-and-greet event 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Manning Baptist Church at 308 E. Calhoun St.
Owens and Sanders will be kicking off a canvass in Florence at noon Saturday at the Biden field office at 658 S. Coit St.
Owens and Sanders were also scheduled to appear Friday evening at a barbecue in Kingstree.
