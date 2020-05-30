FLORENCE, S.C. – A bicyclist was killed Friday night when a car struck a bicycle on Old River Road in Florence County.
The wreck happened at approximately 9:15 p.m.
A 2007 Lexus sedan and a bicycle were both traveling north on Old River Road. The car struck the bicycle from behind, according the Master Trooper Brian Lee with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt, according to Lee.
