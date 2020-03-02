FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Regional Medical Center is adding a neuro-interventional bi-plane room, currently under construction.
The room is a specially designed procedure room where coiling procedures, to treat aneurysms; thrombectomy, for emergent stroke care; and other neuro-interventional procedures will be performed.
Coiling procedures are expected to begin in April. This bi-plane imaging, the most advanced interventional imaging technology, provides 3-D imagery to help the physicians find the precise location of blood clots, abnormalities or diseases, according to a news release from McLeod.
In 2018, planning for the McLeod Neurosciences Program, McLeod Health collaborated with neuro-interventionalists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, intensivists, hospitalists, expertly trained nurses and interventional technologists to develop the care for neurology patients throughout the region.
In addition to the neuro-interventional bi-plane room, McLeod is expanding to a dedicated 20-bed neurosciences care unit with specialty trained nurses to provide expert quality care to patients.
Specialty care for stroke and neurological treatment has been ongoing for decades at McLeod Health, according to the release.
Recruitment is underway for a neuro-intensivist to support the expansion of these services for the 18 counties that McLeod Health serves.
