FLORENCE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Bertha rained out a graduation, toppled trees and prolonged the misery of residents who live near three Pee Dee rivers as it blew through Wednesday on its way from Charleston to the mountains of North Carolina.
In the Pee Dee it didn't matter whether the weather system had a name or not, the day's forecast already called for buckets and buckets of rain and that's what fell — and kept first responders and others busy throughout the day.
So far this month Florence has recorded 6.91 inches of rain, much of that in the last seven days — at the airport. A normal amount of rain for the period is 2.62 inches.
At 1 a.m. Darlington County firefighters were dispatched to a water rescue of two kayakers — both minors — who had become disoriented on the flood swollen Black Creek in the middle of rural Darlington County.
Two hours later, after some watercraft and chainsaw work, the two were reunited with their parents.
Shortly before 7 a.m. Florence One Schools called off Wilson High School's graduation, which had been scheduled for 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Florence Center. It's rain date is June 1.
At 1:30 p.m. a tree growing in a resident's back yard at the intersection of Wisteria and Sherwood drives fell onto a fence and then across Wisteria Drive — blocking the main detour for traffic driving around the Edisto Drive bridge replacement project over Jeffries Creek.
At the same time Windy Hill firefighters responded to multiple reports of trees down along National Cemetery Road.
All through the morning and into the afternoon Florence County first responders handled an above-normal number of traffic incidents, including an 18-wheeler rollover that blocked two lanes of Interstate 95 northbound just north of the U.S. 52 interchange for some of the morning.
The greatest effect from the story, though, is likely the rain that will prolong the misery of residents along Black Creek, Lynches River and the Great Pee Dee River — all three of which were already at flood stage as a result of last week's heavy rains.
Black Creek, which had crested above 14 feet Sunday night and had been falling, is forecast to crest again over the weekend, again above 14 feet. Black Creek is forecast to remain at minor flood stage into next week.
Lynches River, which crested Monday night close to 17 feet, was forecast to crest again Wednesday evening at 16.6 feet before slowly falling out of flood stage sometime Saturday night.
While U.S. 52's crossing of the river was clear, upstream the bridge at Meadow Prong Road was closed and the road south of the bridge was flooded.
Other roads around the river were likewise flooded. On Roundtree Road residents left boats behind where they had paddled out of their neighborhood.
The Great Pee Dee River crested Tuesday evening at 27.89 feet and remained there throughout the day Wednesday. It is forecast to slowly fall to about 26 feet by Monday. At high levels the river can affect production at plants located along the river as well as logging and farming operations.
The Neck area of southern Florence County frequently floods when both the Great Pee Dee and the Lynches rivers are at flood stage.
Forecasters expected the bad weather, but didn't predict it to organize so quickly and become the second named storm before the official start of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.
Bertha was named around 8 a.m. Wednesday and was onshore east of Charleston by 9:30 a.m. The state Department of Natural Resources called it “a sunrise surprise.” Six hours after the tropical storm formed, the National Hurricane Center downgraded it to a depression well inland. They said Bertha was no longer a tropical depression at 5 p.m. and stopped issuing advisories.
Bertha was the latest — and on the calendar the earliest — of a series of storms to affect South Carolina in the past four years. Hurricanes Matthew (2016), Irma (2017), Florence (2018) and Dorian (2019) have all brushed past the coast, causing major flooding in the much more active late summer and early fall.
Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Arthur brought rain to North Carolina before moving out to sea. It was the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before June 1, the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The last time there were two named storms before June was in 2016, according to Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist with Colorado State University’s atmospheric science department. It also happened in 1887, 1908, 1951 and 2012, he said.
“Most of these early season named storms form, at least in part, from non-tropical or subtropical processes and don’t necessarily imply anything about the remainder of the season," Klotzbach said in an email to The Associated Press.
