COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont is once again the betting favorite to win the South Carolina Democratic primary.
Sanders is considered as of 2:54 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to have a 47.8% chance of winning the primary scheduled for Feb. 29, placing him ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden, who has a 39.6% chance of winning the primary according to Election Betting Odds — using bets made from PredictIt.
Betting on the primary election began to shift in favor of Sanders late Monday afternoon. Prior to the shift, Biden had increased his odds of winning beyond 50%. Sanders was listed at a 35.4% chance of winning the primary.
Then, at 4:31 p.m. Monday, Biden's chance of winning the primary began to fall and Sanders' chance of winning began to increase. Sanders again passed Biden between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A similar shift happened last week in the other direction as Sanders was passed by Biden.
According to charts on Election Betting Odds, as of 8:41 p.m. on Tuesday of last week, Biden was 28.7% likely to win the primary, placing him 20 points lower than Sanders. At 8:41 p.m. that Tuesday, Sanders was 48.8% likely to win the primary.
Then, the odds shifted to favor Biden.
Biden’s likelihood to win bypassed Sanders’ around 9:15 p.m. last Thursday.
Biden's chance of winning the primary topped out just above 52% twice over the weekend and remained above 50% until Monday night's shift.
Before his recent rise, Biden’s odds of winning the primary had been dropping steadily since at least Jan. 15. His likelihood to win hit a high of 77.1% at around noon on that date.
Sanders’ likelihood to win had been steadily increasing since late January. He came close to equaling Biden’s likelihood to win on Feb. 6, but Biden’s odds continued to remain higher until Feb. 9 when Sanders moved ahead.
Two candidates, businessman Tom Steyer at 5% and Pete Buttigieg at 3.2%, are listed as having greater than a 2% chance of winning the primary.
Steyer's chance of winning the primary has dropped by 1.5% since last Friday and Buttigieg's chance of winning has remained the same.
Impact on the Democratic nomination
As Sanders' likelihood of winning the South Carolina primary has increased, so has his likelihood of winning the Democratic nomination.
Sanders’ chance of winning the Democratic primary, as of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, was at 41.8%, the highest he has been in the campaign.
He had passed Biden, who had been the favorite since late October, in late January.
Biden’s likelihood to win the nomination remains at 7.7% likely to win the nomination. His likelihood of winning the nomination peaked Jan. 6 and Jan. 21 at 36.8%, with a steady drop to around a 7-8% chance of winning the nomination.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is currently the second-most-likely candidate to win the nomination with a 30.1% chance. Bloomberg got into the race too late to be included on the South Carolina primary ballot. He is placing most of his campaign money into the Super Tuesday (March 3) states including neighboring North Carolina.
Biden has the third-highest chance at 7.7%, followed by Buttigieg at 6%, 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at 3.4%, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 2.7%.
Election betting odds recommends using a confidence margin of 3-4%, indicating that Biden and Buttigieg have around the same chance.
No other candidate is above 2% likely to win the nomination.
Impact on the presidential election
As Sanders' chance of winning the Democratic nomination has increased, the chance of President Donald Trump winning reelection has also increased.
Trump, as of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, had a 57.7% chance of being reelected, among his highest of the campaign.
Oddsmakers at BetOnline list Trump as a -125 favorite over Sanders (+105), should Sanders win the nomination.
Trump would also be favored to win over Biden, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar.
Bloomberg (-125) would be favored, as of Sunday, to beat Trump (+105), should he win the nomination.
Eli Dourado's Primary Guide also indicates that Bloomberg would have a 50.37 chance of winning the presidential election should he win the Democratic nomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.