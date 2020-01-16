FLORENCE, S.C. — Water service on Bentree Lane is scheduled to be interrupted again on Tuesday.
The city of Florence said it had been notified by the South Carolina Department of Transportation that work associated with the Bentree Lane highway-widening project requires that water service be disconnected between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Affected water customers are located along Bentree Lane from the intersection of David McLeod Boulevard to West Palmetto Street and Holly Circle from West Palmetto Street to Second Loop Road.
The city said customers would receive notifications door to door on Friday announcing the service interruption.
Apartment residents in this area have been notified through their complex management.
The service interruption will allow contractors to complete the installation of a new storm drainage system as well as the relocation of the water main that serves homes and businesses in this area.
The South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control has required that a boil-water advisory be issued to affected residents following the interruption to service as there will be a loss of pressure within the area when water services are temporarily disconnected.
A boil-water advisory will be distributed door to door.
For questions, contact the city Utilities Department at 843-665-3236, the South Carolina Department of Transportation at 843-661-4715 or the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control at 843-661-4825.
