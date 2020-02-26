Beauty Trail is service project of Florence Rotary Club

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Rotary Club of Florence has been involved in many service projects throughout its 100-year history, but none is more visible than Rotary Beauty Trail.
Thousands of people walk, jog, bike ride or drive the 10-mile scenic trail through historic Florence neighborhoods each year to view the well-established flower gardens in bloom during spring and summer. Azaleas, camellias, yellow jasmine, dogwoods, cherry trees, wisteria and other blooming plants lend beauty to the trail.
CDs and maps are available at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau next to the Florence Center, the library and Taylor Garden and Gift Shop to assist motorists and bicyclists on their way.
The trail normally opens approximately a week before Easter, but with a late Easter this year, it will open a little sooner, said Rotarian and horticulturist Tommy Taylor.
To say that this is Taylor's “pet project” would be an understatement. Taylor, also known as the Rappin’ Rotarian, is a fourth-generation nurseryman. Each year before Easter, Taylor gathers fellow Rotarians who volunteer to spruce up the Beauty Trails in anticipation of opening.
New this year will be Marilyn’s Garden on the corner of Cherokee and Garland, Taylor said.
He said it is open to the public, but not to children without adult supervision.
Asa Godbold planted the garden to honor the memory of his late wife, Marilyn. Godbold is a former Rotarian.
“There are eight mini parks along the trail, plus Lucas Park, Jeffries Creek Park and Timrod Park,” Taylor said. “The city of Florence is caretaker for them.”
The Rotary Beauty Trail was created as a driving trail and has been expanded over the years. In the 1970s, permanent signage was erected along its path, which now has more than 50 blue and gold Rotary International signs showing the way.
Taylor and his band of Rotary volunteers keep the trail signs maintained. They have planted the state flower, Gelsemium sempervirens (Carolina yellow jasmine), next to the signage, and prune away vines and weeds to make sure the signs are clearly visible.
The Rotary clock was placed on the grounds of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Florence County Library, which is along the trail.
Taylor said the project was started in the 1940s by Charlie Womack and Dolph Mobley and it is the only such Rotary Trail of its kind.
According to the centennial history of the Rotary Club of Florence, Rotarian Charles Womack, who was viewed as the “Father of the Beauty Trail,” and beautification authority Peg McEachin (Mrs. Peter McEachin) sponsored a program for an annual beautification award for the most beautiful gardens in the city. Then, with Dr. Dolph Mobley leading the campaign, the beauty trail showcasing the azaleas in bloom was marked with temporary signs for the visitors who came each year to enjoy the views. During Mark W. Buyck Jr.'s time as Rotary president (1969-70), the club purchased permanent metal signs that were erected along the Beauty Trail. According to the history, Buyck remembered a member complaining during a meeting that the Rotary Beauty Trail did not pass his lovely front yard, “signifying how important the beauty trail had become.” In 1974, the club beautified two parks in the Florence Country Club area that were named after Charlie Womack and Dolph Mobley.
In April of 2004, the first Beauty Trail Bike Ride was taken by Taylor, members of his family and the Mark Buyck Jr. family.
“God has given us beautiful palette in this town, and so many people who love to work in their gardens," Taylor said. "We need to thank Him for it.”
Taylor joined the Rotary Club of Florence in 2002. He manages to keep meetings upbeat. As a nurseryman, he educates members on landscaping and indigenous flowers.
As a “Rappin’ Rotarian,” he entertains with his poems and raps. Taylor said he got on stage at the 2005 centennial celebration of Rotary International in Chicago with his impromptu “Four-Way Test Rap.”
He wrote a special rap to celebrate the club centennial.
Taylor has been in charge of the celebration Thursday night at the Florence Center. He said there will be a brass quartet and an Elvis impersonator. Shaw and Rebecca Thompson will perform and a club history will be given.
In the centennial history is a section on “Why I joined Rotary.”
Taylor wrote: “John Floyd sponsored me in Rotary. I wrote this 'Four-Way Test Rap' on a napkin in February 2002 and shared it the day I was inducted to the Club. Ro-ta-ry is the club for me. The 'Four-Way Test' is fact, So speak, think, and act. Tell the truth and be fair, Build goodwill and friendships there. Benefits to all around, Give God the Glory, blessings abound! Thank God I am a Rotarian. Ro-ta-ry is the club for me.”
