Bean Bar opens on Monday

FLORENCE – The Bean Bar opens its first “brick and mortar store,” located next to Naturally Outdoors, on Monday.
The owners, a husband and wife duo, have been delighting customers with their coffee creations for almost six years operating as a traveling espresso bar, but The Bean Bar will start serving at 7 a.m. Monday at its permanent location — 2511 W. Palmetto St. in Florence.
Owners David and Malena “Mel” Brown had a ribbon cutting on Thursday with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors joined them to celebrate their membership in the chamber.
The Bean Bar started out as an espresso pop-up bar specializing in hot and iced lattes, espresso, macchiato, Americano, mocha and other coffee drinks along with teas, all made with organic ingredients.
The Bean Bar will continue to be a full espresso and organic coffee shop with homemade sodas, special brewed teas and homemade simple syrups and chocolate.
Mel said being organic is important to both of them because they have both lost family members to cancer. She said using organic products that are toxin free can provide healthy alternatives for people. They offer vegan and regular chocolate, regular milk and oat milk, too.
“We are dedicated to keeping our flavors organic and complementary to coffee flavors,” she said.
Mel said they met at a retail store New York City. They both worked as store managers.
Their families are from all over the world. She is originally from Argentina, and David is from Scotland.
“We are an international coffee shop,” Mel said.
Mel said she spent summers in Hartsville visiting her mother’s best friend and that was when she discovered the charm of this area.
Her mother moved here, and they followed.
“Our dream has been to have our own store and sell our own products,” she said.
On their website, Mel says, “David and I love Florence and are passionate about being a part of its growth. We wanted to bring to Florence the art and finesse of serving high quality, organic coffee and food, paired with excellent customer service”
“Florence is growing. It is amazing,” Mel said. “We wanted to be more of a part of the future of Florence. Getting to know the people is one reason we joined the chamber. The chamber is a great avenue for doing that. We want to bring our own vision to a city that is headed forward.”
The Bean Bar has 17 employees. The full-time staff has undergone extensive training in making the drinks they sell, and the part-time staff has undergone training as well.
Due to COVID-19, the coffee shop will only allow 10 people inside at one time. Seating for now is limited to outdoors on the covered porch.
David said as things with the virus change so will their restrictions.
For more information, contact the Bean Bar at www.BeanBarSC.com.
