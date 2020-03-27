FLORENCE, S.C. — Another candidate has joined the Democratic primary race to win that party's nomination in the contest to become Florence's 23rd mayor.
Barry McFadden filed on Friday morning at the Florence County Elections Commission and Voter Registration office to run against Florence City Council members George D. Jebaily and Teresa Myers Ervin.
Jebaily and Myers Ervin filed their paperwork to run for mayor on Monday, March 16.
"I've been prayful about it ever since Mayor [Stephen J.] Wukela announced he was not going to be running for mayor again," McFadden said Friday afternoon. "I thought about the situation, I kind of polled some people to see what the situation was, and I talked to my family and this is the decision I came up with."
Wukela, Florence's 22nd mayor, announced on Oct. 10 that he will not seek a fourth term in 2020.
McFadden praised Wukela's efforts to keep the city unified and moving in the same direction.
McFadden is dean of students at Hemingway High School and the pastor at Saint Michael United Methodist Church in his hometown of Kingstree.
"I've been in Florence for the last 23 years," McFadden said. "I pastored in Florence for eight years and I still stay here in Florence."
McFadden said he served as a pastor at Salem United Methodist Church on Old River Road.
He added that his wife was a teacher at Williams Middle School, a part of the Wilson High School feeder system. McFadden also said that his three children attend Florence One Schools.
"So, we're very invested in Florence," McFadden said.
Prior to becoming dean of students at Hemingway, McFadden served as the boys' basketball coach, athletics director, and an assistant principal at his alma mater, Kingstree High School.
McFadden also previously served as the Hemingway High School boys' basketball coach and the middle school athletics director before returning to Kingstree.
“I debated it at first but it was the right time,” McFadden said when he left Hemingway for Kingstree. “I’m gonna miss Hemingway but I’m ready for the next chapter.”
He led Hemingway to a state championship in 2010 and four state runner-up finishes in 11 seasons as the boys' basketball coach. McFadden had 349-89 in 22 seasons at the time he left for Kingstree.
McFadden added that he felt his position as an administrator and a former basketball coach taught him the value of team work and working to serve the community.
As a minister, he said, he understood the importance of service both on the inside and outside of the church.
McFadden attended South Carolina State University and Erskine College. He received a bachelor of arts and a master of arts degree from South Carolina State and a divinity degree from Erskine.
He attended South Carolina State on a football scholarship, playing football for the Bulldogs all four years in college.
McFadden is a graduate of Kingstree High School.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Bryan Braddock, executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, in the general election.
Braddock also filed the paperwork necessary to run for mayor on March 16.
