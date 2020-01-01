Baby girl rings in the New Year at McLeod Regional Medical Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – Josie Madilyn Walker made her first appearance in the world on New Year’s Day, arriving at 11 a.m. at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Josie is the first-born child of Amanda and Christopher Walker of Timmonsville. She arrived weighing 8 pound, four ounces, and she was 20¾ inches long.
“We knew we were having a girl,” Amanda said.
By mid-afternoon, the assessment was that she was a “good baby.”
Christopher said he is happy to be a new father and is already bonding with his new daughter.
“It is a good feeling,” said the mother. “I was nervous at first, but when they show you the baby for the first time, you forget about being nervous.”
“We just want her to be a happy little girl,” Christopher said.
