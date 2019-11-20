HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, just before the featured band takes the stage at the town of Hemingway street dance, several area authors will have their books on hand for a book sale and signing.
In conjunction with the music, provided by regional party band The Mullets, which begins at 5 p.m., the town is organizing a chili cook-off and cornhole tournament.
Other activities are planned, and anyone interested in participating is asked to call Mayor John Michael Collins at 843-687-2240.
The cook-off begins at noon, and the activities will be in the lot off East Broad Street, across from the town’s post office. Cash prizes will be awarded to the cook-off winners.
During the afternoon activities, Georgia Griebel Gates of Timmonsville, a cozy mystery writer, will be on hand with her series of books. The series name is the Baker Street Bistro Mysteries.
She will be joined by Dianne Poston Owens, of the Hannah community of Florence County, former editor of The Weekly Observer, in Hemingway. Owens’ first book, “Gatherings, Essays from Beech Tree Lane,” was published in September.
Additionally, Sherman Carmichael of Johnsonville will have his books on hand for sale. Carmichael has been interested in ghosts, UFOs and other strange things since an early age and has turned those stories into several books.
All books are available online for purchase before the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.