MARION, S.C. -- MARION, S.C. — Rep. Lucas Atkinson retains his House District 57 seat for a third term defeating challenger Miko Pickett with 60 percent of the votes to 40 percent, according to unofficial results.
“I’m really happy the people got out and supported me,” Atkinson said. “Mrs. Pickett ran a real hard campaign and I tip my hat to her.”
Atkinson said he was thankful for the results.
“I’m thankful they put their trust in me for another two years,” he said. “I really appreciate the people in Marion, Dillon and Horry counties for having faith in me.”
Sen. Kent Williams also secured reelection for SC Senate District 30 defeating Patrick T. Richardson with 76 percent of the votes to 24 percent.
“I just want to thank the citizens of District 30 for continuing to believe in me and what we’re doing” Williams said. “I think we made a lot of progress in 16 years. I can remember when the unemployment rate in this county was high as 20.3 percent. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit the unemployment rate here in Marion County was 3.6 percent. That is a lot of progress.”
Williams said there are jobs in Marion County and will continue to promote skills training.
“We’re for real and that’s what it is all about,” he said. “It’s about education, economic development and putting people to work. Things are happening and we’re in much better shape today that we were 16 years prior.”
Unofficial results for U.S. House District 7 had Melissa Ward Watson in front with 47 percent of the votes to 35 percent for Robert Williams.
Lindsey Graham earned 84 percent of the votes to 11 percent from Michael LePierre in the GOP U.S. Senate race.
