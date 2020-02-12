At 102, Evelyn Guile plays bridge twice a week

FLORENCE, S.C. — At 102, Evelyn Bennett Guile keeps her mind sharp playing cards twice a week at the Leatherman Senior Center.
“I’ve been playing bridge since I was about 22 years old,” she said.
She drives herself, weather permitting, to the Leatherman Senior Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to play bridge and canasta.
“My license doesn’t expire until 2027,” she said. “I won’t need any more.”
“She is amazing,” said one of the women seated at her bridge table on Wednesday afternoon at the Leatherman Senior Center.
She was celebrating her birthday a day late with her card-playing friends. She shared her birthday with two other bridge players, Mike Greenwell and Mary Wallace.
For her 100th birthday, her son, a dentist, wrote a book about her called “A Lady of Grace, Genius, and Grit,” detailing her life and accomplishment. She also had a big 100th birthday celebration with friends and family at the Florence Center.
Guile was born on Feb. 11, 1918. She survived two world wars, the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918, the Great Depression and the Jim Crow South.
She was married for 44 years to Earl Ernest Guile Sr., described in the book as a civil rights leader. She was 18 years old when they married. They had two children, a daughter, Georgia Naomi, and a son, Earl Ernest Jr.
Her “life focused on education, excellence, ethics and achievements,” her son wrote in the book.
He described his mother as a “seamstress, teacher, traveler and visual artist.”
“I have visited all the continents,” Guile said.
Guile was born in Florence, but she said she grew up in Pennsylvania and the South. She was a coal miner’s daughter. She said her father worked in the coal mines in Pennsylvania.
Guile said she owned the first sewing shop in Florence, and once she left there, she worked for the Singer sewing company.
Guile said her church, Mt. Zion AME, honored her for her 102nd birthday on Sunday.
What is her secret to longevity?
Guile said she did a lot of exercising during her life.
“I’d get up every morning at 5 a.m. and walk six miles,” she said. “I tried to eat the right foods. I didn’t take any medication until I was 80 years old.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.