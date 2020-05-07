HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Carla Thompson has a weekly date with her mother, Anne Smith.
Thompson takes a lounge chair and sits outside her mother's window at The Retreat at Carolina Bay, an assisted-living and memory care community in Hartsville. The facility was one of the first in the state to restrict visiting because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"So think about it, Thompson says. "If we think we are batty for not being able to go to work, think about how stuck these residents could feel. They've been quarantining before most of us."
She says she makes these dates a priority and often brings her son along for time with his grandmother.
Executive director Keesha McKnight says it's these type of window visits that help keep residents mentally healthy. McKnight says it's also important to keep residents mentally engaged with activities such as bingo.
"We set up tables in their doorways and speakers in the hall. It's a lot of fun," says McKnight. "Games can still be played. You just have to be creative and consistent in spacing everything and everyone six feet apart, and following all healthy guidelines."
For Mother's Day the assisted-living facility is inviting family members to participate in a parade. Residents will gather in rocking chairs spaced at a measured six feet apart while family and friends drive by waving and sending love. McKnight says that before the parade, family members can also make appointments for an outdoor visit, kept at six feet, with their loved one.
