FLORENCE, S.C. – A celebration of health and wellness is coming Saturday to Florence.
The city of Florence announced recently that the Full Life Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, located at 500 Barnes St.
The festival will feature giveaways and door prizes, a complimentary meal provided by Clean Eatz, a smoothie bike, boiled peanuts hot from McCall Farms, recipe giveaways, various types of fitness activities such as yoga, tai chi, Zumba, and fit-and-strong, outdoor equipment demonstrations, health screenings like for A1C, blood pressure, BMI, vision, depression, oral health, HIV/Hep C, diabetes counseling, lifestyle coaching and information about a range of wellness topics such as healthy school lunches and spiritual and emotional health resources.
Exhibitors living like Girls Scouts, Pee Dee Healthy Start, Phil’s Bicycle World which is starting a youth cycling team will also be promoting active lifestyles at the festival.
The festival will also feature a one-day set-up of the City Center Farmers’ Market at its new 200 Sanborn St. location. The farmers market features locally grown fruits and vegetables, local, pasture-raised beef, pork and chicken, milk, butter, cheese, handmade crafts and fresh breads.
The market accepts the SNAP EBT cards and WIC and Senior vouchers.
Also, for SNAP cardholders, the farmers’ market offers the Healthy Bucks tokens that work like this: If a SNAP EBT card is used to buy any qualified item at the market, the market manager gives an additional $10 in tokens to use for buying fruits and vegetables.
Admission to the festival is free.
For more information, contact Esmm.florence@gmail.com or looke the festival up on Facebook at fb.com/eatsmartmovemoreFlorenceSC.
