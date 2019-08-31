FLORENCE, S.C. – After having gym class in a mobile unit for more than 30 years, Greenwood Elementary School will be receiving a new gym.
“We’re just thrilled,” said Susan Collins, principal of Greenwood Elementary. “We’re thrilled for our students.”
Collins said currently students have class in two mobile units that have been joined together into one long, narrow room and are limited in what they can do because of the low ceilings. She said the students do biometric exercises and strength training in the mobile unit.
On days that the weather permits, students are able to go outside and play sports so they have more room, she said.
“The P.E. teachers have done a terrific job at preparing students with what they have had,” Collins said.
On Aug. 8, the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved using a portion of its "8% money" to construct the Greenwood Elementary gym, according to Richard O'Malley, superintendent of Florence One Schools. The "8% money" comes from short-term bonds issued against up to 8% of property value in the school district.
The gym will cost approximately $1.5 million and construction will begin in early 2020, O'Malley said. He said he hopes for construction to be done for the next school year.
The gym will be built on the corner of Howe Springs Road and Pamplico Highway.
O'Malley said having gym class in a mobile unit takes a creative teacher, but it's not conducive to physical education.
Collins said the original school was constructed with 18 classes and a multipurpose that doubled as a gym and a cafeteria.
Since its construction, the school has grown to 37 classes and lunch lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so there’s no time for gym class, Collins said.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Collins said.
