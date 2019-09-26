FLORENCE, S.C. – As part of a monthlong celebration of September as National Senior Center Month, the Leatherman Senior Center hosted “Taco Bout an Open House” on Thursday.
The event was sponsored by the Senior Citizens Association (SCA) sponsored event on Thursday. The center is at 600 Senior Way in Florence.
Activities were planned for the morning and afternoon. Between 130 and 150 seniors and friends joined in the activities, which included, in intervals of 15 minutes, exercise, talks on fall prevention, fraud and telephone scams, and healthy living for your brain and body; tai chi demonstration; songs and skit by the advanced and beginner Spanish classes, coloring contest, lunch, scavenger hunt sponsored by Agape Hospice, and bingo by the United Way of Florence County.
Janice Bogan, an advanced Spanish student, shared her thoughts on why learning a second language is important and how it can be beneficial. She said it improves memory skills, enhances concentration, gives a person the ability to adapt to unexpected circumstances and it is the second-most-spoken language in the world.
Jim Canup, tai chi instructor, said when people reach their senior years their brain and body don’t always work together. He said tai chi helps with coordination and other things.
Natalie Bankowski with the Alzheimer’s Association talked about dementia. She said 60 to 80 percent of the people with dementia have Alzheimer’s. She talked about the difference between young-onset Alzheimer’s, which begins before age 65, and Alzheimer’s that starts at 65 or older.
She stressed the importance of getting enough sleep. She said when you sleep the brain repairs itself.
“One in three seniors has some type of dementia when they pass away,” she said.
She said that not all memory loss is from dementia. Some medications can cause memory loss.
Kyla Capers of the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs spoke to the group about telephone scams, how to handle such calls and who to inform about these calls.
The Leatherman Senior Center is busy every day.
About 200 seniors walk into the Leatherman Senior Center for some type of activity on an average day, said Jesseca Horton, marketing coordinator for SCA. These seniors enjoy opportunities to grow, learn and engage socially with others.
Some of the activities include regularly scheduled during the week are cards, arts and crafts, woodcarving, coloring, line dancing, beginner and advanced Spanish, exercise classes, crochet, tai chi, Thin and Healthy nutrition, Bible study, day-trips educational programs, special events and lunch.
SCA also has dining opportunities in Pamplico, Johnsonville, Timmonsville and Lake City, Horton said.
The Leatherman Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.