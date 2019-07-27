FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a Florence teen who went missing Saturday afternoon.
Josie Mize, 17, of 219 S. Court Avenue in Florence was last seen walking near McLeod Regional Medical Center in the direction of downtown Florence, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Mize is described as a white female approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall who weighs approximately 220 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and carrying a red bag with a neon green Nike logo. She was also carrying a light blue book bag.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 375, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.