FLORENCE, S.C. – The second annual Greater Pee Dee State Fair is roughly six weeks away.
The dates are Oct. 4-13 at the Florence Center. Those 10 days will feature thrilling rides, wild slides, kiddie coasters, games, attractions, fair food and more.
Mega Passes are already on sale for $25 each through Oct. 3. A Mega Pass is a $50 value and is good for any one day of the fair and includes admission, an unlimited-ride wristband, up to $25 worth of coupons for free food and entertainment, plus a discount on admission to the Jingle Bell Market coming Nov. 22-24 to the Florence Center.
Mega Passes can be purchased at the Florence Center box office, through Ticketmaster.com, at FlorenceFair.com and at participating ReFuel and Markette convenience stores. More details are available at FlorenceFair.com.
The inaugural Greater Pee Dee State Fair was cut short in September 2018 by Hurricane Florence. Officials said the event was on pace to exceed expectations. Representatives have shifted the fair into October for cooler weather.
Family-friendly entertainment will feature music, shows, animal exhibits, arts, crafts and more. New this year is a Fair Queen Pageant. More details will be announced soon.
Those interested in being a vendor, performer or participant during the fair can visit FlorenceFair.com.