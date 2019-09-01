EFFINGHAM, S.C. – Florence County Emergency Management will moved to (Operational Condition) OPCON 2 at 8 a.m.m Monday with limited activation of our Emergency Operations Center, Florence County Emergency Management staff will continue to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
The Florence County’s Emergency Operations Center will operate on a partial activation. OPCON 2 is a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the county. Emergency operations plans are implemented.
The county’s Emergency Management Division, in conjunction with S.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, will continue to monitor the storm closely and update the public on the threat for our area, residents and visitors.
Residents are also encouraged to make and/or review emergency plans for their homes, businesses and families.
